July 1, 2017

PURITAN NATION:

US teen birth rate drops to all-time low (Susan Scutti, 6/30/17, CNN)

In the United States, teen-aged moms are increasingly rare. In 2016, the teen birth rate dropped 9% compared to the previous year, a new government report published Friday found. This record low for teens having babies continues a long-term trend.

The birth rate among teen girls has dropped 67% since 1991, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, which presented preliminary data for 2016 based on a majority (99.9%) of births.

Posted by at July 1, 2017 6:12 AM

  

« ...AND RICHER...: | Main | TOO LATE TO SAVE TERRI SCHIAVO: »