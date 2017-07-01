PURITAN NATION:

July 1, 2017
US teen birth rate drops to all-time low (Susan Scutti, 6/30/17, CNN)
In the United States, teen-aged moms are increasingly rare. In 2016, the teen birth rate dropped 9% compared to the previous year, a new government report published Friday found. This record low for teens having babies continues a long-term trend.The birth rate among teen girls has dropped 67% since 1991, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, which presented preliminary data for 2016 based on a majority (99.9%) of births.
