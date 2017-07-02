July 2, 2017
PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:
Egg Oversupply Means Prices Will Stay Low for This Year (Sydney Maki, 7/02/17, Bloomberg)
It doesn't matter if you like them hard-boiled, scrambled or soaked in heart-clogging hollandaise sauce: When eggs are this cheap, it's a good time to get cracking.Supplies in the U.S. have surged so much in recent months that prices are the lowest for this time of year in at least a decade. It will probably take awhile for consumers to eat through the surplus inventory, so the government is predicting egg costs will drop more than any other food group in 2017.
6 Reasons Why Eggs Are The Healthiest Food on The Planet (Kris Gunnars, June 22, 2017, authority Nutrition)
One whole egg contains an amazing range of nutrients.Just imagine... the nutrients in there are enough to turn a single fertilized cell into an entire baby chicken.Eggs are loaded with vitamins, minerals, high quality proteins, good fats and various other lesser-known nutrients.One large egg contains (1):Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin): 9% of the RDA.Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin): 15% of the RDA.Vitamin A: 6% of the RDA.Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid): 7% of the RDA.Selenium: 22% of the RDA.Eggs also contain small amounts of almost every vitamin and mineral required by the human body... including calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, Vitamin E, Folate and many more.A large egg contains 77 calories, with 6 grams of quality protein, 5 grams of fat and trace amounts of carbohydrates.
