OUR OBLIGATIONS:

In the past week, the government suspended plans to build an egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, and froze for six months a proposal to pass a law denying citizenship to non-Israelis who convert to Judaism outside the auspices of the state rabbinate, which is controlled by ultra-Orthodox rabbis.





"It isn't a matter of Reform or Conservative," Fisher told the paper. "This is a serious act of contempt for the rabbis and leaders of our communities. They say 'you don't matter. They say to our women 'your Judaism isn't Judaism.' It is intolerable and we have an obligation to put an end to it."