OPPOSITION TO IMMIGRATION IS ALWAYS THE SAME:

The situation is grim. Dangerous foreigners are streaming into the United States, killing and abducting innocent Americans. They depress the wages of American workers and hurt American businesses. Something must be done about these invaders!





Is this another warning from Donald Trump? Another column by Sean Hannity? The conclusion of another paper from the Center for Immigration Studies?





Nope, it's a paraphrase of warnings from politicians, unions, and major newspapers from a century ago, about the dangers of Chinese immigrants and other "Asiatics," as well as the businesses they opened, especially "chop suey houses." These warnings would be comical if they weren't so abhorrent.



