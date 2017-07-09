OMAR PILE:

Miles away from their homelands, the bodies of foreign ISIS terrorists have been piling up on the ruins of the Old City of Mosul.





These extremists, including dozens of Frenchmen, have displayed the fiercest resistance in their defense of their stronghold in the second largest Iraqi city, reported AFP.





More than three quarters of the remaining terrorists in Mosul are foreigners, according to Iraqi commanders who have reported a spike in suicide attacks as anti-ISIS forces close in on the Old City.





"They never surrender," said General Abdel Ghani al-Assadi, a commander in Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service.





"Old Mosul will be their graveyard."



