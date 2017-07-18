NOBODY KNOWS WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE THE BAG MAN...:

A Russian American businessman once accused of laundering more than $1.4bn into the US from eastern Europe attended the meeting where Donald Trump's son expected to receive secret information from Moscow.





Irakly "Ike" Kaveladze was the eighth participant in the notorious get-together at Trump Tower in Manhattan on 9 June 2016, his attorney Scott Balber confirmed to the Guardian on Tuesday. Kaveladze's attendance was first reported by CNN.





Kaveladze, 52, is an executive at a Moscow-based property firm owned by Aras Agalarov, a business associate of Trump who is also enmeshed in the controversy over the meeting during last year's presidential election campaign.