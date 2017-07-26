July 26, 2017
NEVER TOO LATE TO UNDO THE REVOLUTION:
London, Washington Push for Promising Trade Deal (Asharq Al-Awsat, 7/26/17)
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his British counterpart Liam Fox are currently leading the US-UK Trade and Investment Working Group in Washington.The British minister delivered a speech on Monday on trade relations between the two countries under Brexit."I look forward to building on our already strong economic relationship and furthering our mutual goal of achieving free and fair trade and investment to create good-paying jobs on both sides of the Atlantic," he stated.
