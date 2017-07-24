July 24, 2017
MOUTHING THE BOSS'S TALKING POINTS:
Putin told Trump that Russian hackers were too good to get caught: report (ROBIN EBERHARDT, 07/24/17, The Hill)
Russian President Vladimir Putin told President Trump that Russian hackers wouldn't have gotten caught if they did hack Democratic groups because they're too skilled at spying, the New York Times reported Monday.Trump has since repeated the claim, according to White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
Dude, no one flies Aeroflot.
