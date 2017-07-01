MOMMAS DON'T LET YOUR BABIES GROW UP TO BE PLUMBERS:

A Republican activist who sought last year to obtain Hillary Clinton's personal emails that had been deleted from a private email server had included the names of top Trump campaign officials in a recruiting document, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.





Among those listed in the document are now-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, now-counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, now-Agriculture Department policy adviser Sam Clovis and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.





The document is dated Sept. 7, 2016, according to the Journal.





Around that time, GOP activist Peter Smith began assembling a team of lawyers, tech experts and Russian-speaking investigators to obtain 33,000 of Clinton's private emails that he believed had been stolen by hackers.