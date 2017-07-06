MODERNITY IS SO CONFUSING (self-reference alert):





Over the last three months, several female journalists have reported being barred from the Speaker's Lobby at the House of Representatives for wearing sleeveless dresses or blouses, though no written rule exists prohibiting bare shoulders.





Went for a longer walk than usual on the 4th, much of it along roads with no sidewalk or shoulder, so I put on a day-glo orange tank top and the family objected that I was too hairy to wear such. I asked if the same folks who tell me I have to be accepting of everyone and everything were really body-shaming their father/husband?







Posted by Orrin Judd at July 6, 2017 5:53 PM

