July 24, 2017
LOW REGARD FOR BEAUREGARD:
White House Floats Rudy Giuliani As Attorney General (Benjamin Hart, 7/24/17, New York)
After President Trump trashed Jeff Sessions on Twitter Monday morning, the White House appeared to twist the knife into the "beleaugured" attorney general even harder by leaking the name of a possible replacement: Rudy Giuliani.Axios's Mike Allen reports that "President Trump is so unhappy with Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he has raised the possibility of bringing back Rudolph Giuliani to head the Justice Department, according to West Wing confidants."
Now he's just testing how little self-respect the AG actually has.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 24, 2017 3:39 PM