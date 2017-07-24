LAZINESS IS ALWAYS EPIDEMIC:

The first great U.S. opiate-addiction epidemic began much the same way, with medications handed out by well-meaning doctors who embraced a wondrous new class of drugs as the answer to a wide range of aches and pains.





The pharmacologist Nathaniel Chapman, writing in 1817, held up opium as the most useful drug in the physician's arsenal, arguing that there was "scarcely one morbid affection or disordered condition" that would fail to respond to its wonder-working powers. That same year, chemists devised a process for isolating a key alkaloid compound from raw opium: morphine.





Though there's some evidence that opiate dependency had become a problem as early as the 1840s, it wasn't until the 1860s and 1870s that addiction became a widespread phenomenon. The key, according to historian David Courtwright, was the widespread adoption of the hypodermic needle in the 1870s.





Before this innovation, physicians administered opiates orally. During the Civil War, for example, doctors on the Union side administered 10 million opium pills and nearly 3 million ounces of opium powders and tinctures. Though some soldiers undoubtedly became junkies in the process, oral administration had all manner of unpleasant gastric side effects, limiting the appeal to potential addicts.