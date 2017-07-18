LAUGHINGSTOCK (perversion alert):

Obviously the Trump's and the Agalarov's know each other and Goldstone is comfortable referring to them by their first names. That's because Aras, the father, was responsible for talking the Trump's into bringing the Miss Universe Pageant to Russia in 2013. Agalarov is one of those oligarchs Russia has become known for in recent years and has been referred to as "the Russian Trump." His son, Emin, is a would-be pop star.





What we see from this email is that Aras and Emin have been involved in the Russian government's support for Trump's candidacy. It was a meeting between the top Russian prosecutor and Aras that led to the meeting with the members of Trump's campaign team in order to provide them with documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton.





Now, take a look at what is stated in the Steele dossier.