July 25, 2017
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Republican senator recorded criticizing Trump (Amanda Becker, 7/25/17, Reuters)
[U.S. Senator Susan] Collins discussed Republican President Donald Trump and the federal budget with Democratic Senator Jack Reed at the end of a Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing, according to a tape obtained by the Washington Post. [...]"No thinking about it, no metrics, no nothing. It's just incredibly irresponsible," Collins said, according to a Post report and accompanying audio."I think -- I think he's crazy," Reed replied in an apparent reference to Trump."I don't think he knows there is a BCA (Budget Control Act) or anything," Collins later said, apparently referring to the president and a 2011 budget law.
Nothing so becomes Americans as our desire to excuse Donald as mentally ill.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 25, 2017 8:37 PM