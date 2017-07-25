July 25, 2017
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Scaramucci Attacks Media for Reporting on News That He Leaked (Alex Griswold, July 25, 2017, Free Beacon)
"This is the problem with the leaking," Scaramucci said. "This is actually a terrible thing.""Let's say I'm firing Michael Short today," he continued. "The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic."But Scaramucci's complaint was an odd one. The news of Short's firing was first reported by Politico, which cited Scaramucci himself as its source.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 25, 2017 1:16 PM