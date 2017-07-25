LAUGHINGSTOCK:

"This is the problem with the leaking," Scaramucci said. "This is actually a terrible thing."





"Let's say I'm firing Michael Short today," he continued. "The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic."





But Scaramucci's complaint was an odd one. The news of Short's firing was first reported by Politico, which cited Scaramucci himself as its source.