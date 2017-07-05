LAUGHINGSTOCK:

U.S. special operations forces have removed roughly 50 top ISIS leaders off the battlefield since President Donald Trump took office, down from 80 killed in the last six months of the Obama administration, according to figures obtained by The Daily Beast.





"The pace and the way they have gone about going after these HVT's [High-value targets] hasn't changed," said coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon of the U.S. special operations' campaign to take ISIS commanders off the Iraqi and Syrian battlefields.





Those closest to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi have been hit hardest. "Most of them were killed in the last year of the Obama administration," he said. "If there was a block chart of Baghdadi and all of his bubbas, we are hitting the fifth- and sixth-string leaders of the organization." [...]





The White House has asked defense officials to come up with new ideas to help brand the Trump campaign as different from its predecessor, according to two U.S. officials and one senior administration official. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive debates.