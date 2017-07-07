July 7, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Qatar Employs 'Electronic Army' to Spark 'Revolt' in Saudi Arabia (Asharq Al-Awsat, 7/07/17)
"We found over 23,000 Twitter accounts driven by Qatar, some of them linked to accounts calling for 'revolution' in Saudi Arabia," Information Minister Awwad Saleh al-Awwad told AFP during a visit to Paris."This is a matter of national security," he added, while saying that Qatar's al-Jazeera satellite television is spreading messages of hate."Al-Jazeera is a platform for terrorism, starting from bin Laden to al-Qaradawi. It is only normal that it be shut down. The channel and those working for it should be held accountable," demanded the minister. [...]The accounts sought to create spite between the official authorities and the citizens, spark doubts and encourage a rebellion against the general system, he said.
If we had effective Intelligence agencies they'd act like Qatar.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 7, 2017 7:17 AM