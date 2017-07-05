KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

As the group gained strength, Iran quickly deployed the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force to Iraq and then to Syria, where those troops were later joined by the country's military. The regime was initially reluctant to publicize its presence in Iraq and Syria. But with the Iranian public more anxious about the group's presence in Iran's neighborhood and the international community increasingly involved, Iran began to do so--effectively. Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani became an icon when his photos with various Iraqi and Syrian forces were made public on Instagram and other platforms. Today, Soleimani is widely popular. He has managed to make the Guards, which have typically been viewed fairly negatively, more popular too.

For Iran, ISIS was an entirely different beast from previous Sunni groups because it controlled territory and resources, created real chaos in Iran's neighborhood, harbored a strong anti-Shia stance, put Iran on its target list, tried to create an offshoot in Iran, and displayed barbarism rare even for terrorist groups.

Tehran also made use of its connections with various groups on the ground, including the Shia militias and the Kurds, as well as Baghdad and Damascus. Through its own version of the U.S. "Train Advise Assist" program, Tehran helped support and equip the anti-ISIS forces. And it beefed up its defenses and its counter-messaging efforts at home by emphasizing development in predominantly Sunni border areas (which had previously been ignored by Tehran), working with local Sunni clerics and leaders to undermine ISIS' message, and appointing a minister to oversee religious minority affairs.





These efforts were fairly successful. Approximately one year before the twin attacks in Tehran last month, Iran's ministry of intelligence and security had uncovered and foiled an ISIS plan to hit 50 different targets in the capital. Details of the plot were released later: It involved 600,000 euros, 100 kg of explosives, and a number of operatives. Later, Iranian officials stated that they had dismantled a network of over 1,000 operatives in the country. ISIS had even reportedly tried to create an offshoot in Iran to increase its effectiveness in the country.





Given that, for three years, ISIS had reportedly placed Iran among its top three targets, it is impressive that there have been no major incidents until now--especially given some shortcomings in Iran's counterterrorism efforts. [...]



