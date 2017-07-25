July 25, 2017
KEEPIN' IT CLASSY:
Anthony Scaramucci surprises White House staffer Michael Short with news of his own impending firing (The Week, 7/25/17)
Freshly minted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Tuesday told Politico that he intends to fire Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short. Scaramucci's announcement, it seemed, was the first that Short had heard of his own impending firing. "No one has told me anything and the entire premise is false," Short said, shortly after Scaramucci spoke to Politico.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 25, 2017 12:42 PM