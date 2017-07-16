JUST GIVE THEM THE MONEY:

[A] new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released Friday blames part of the problem on the unduly complicated and confusing rules of these six programs that have baffled applicants and added enormously to the administrative burden of federal and state agencies.





The scathing report points to a hodge-podge of eligibility rules, definitions, allowable deductions and conflicting federal and state jurisdictions that render the network of cash and non-cash assistance programs a nightmare to manage.





"The numerous financial and nonfinancial eligibility rules for federal low-income programs can confuse applicants and increase program administration challenges," according to the GAO report, which was commissioned by Senate Budget Committee Chair Mike Enzi (R-WY).





"For applicants, these rules have sometimes made it difficult and burdensome to navigate the application process for some programs," the report said. "For program staff, separate rules for each program mean that staff has to keep track of and apply different rules when determining eligibility."