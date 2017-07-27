JUST BECAUSE YOU'RE PARANOID...:





Philip Rucker, who covers the White House for the Washington Post, tweeted: "Tensions between Scaramucci and Priebus are raw as ever, I'm told tonight. There's a reason Mooch tagged Reince on FBI leak tweet." A short time later he added: "Some in White House are trying to build a case that Priebus is a leaker--'a diagram' charting leaks, per senior official--to show Trump."





Scaramucci, it seemed, was trying to shoot the king--or at least publicly frame him. And he wasn't shy about telling others at the White House that he believed Priebus had leaked the documents, though he couldn't provide evidence to support his claims. Still, Scaramucci vowed to make Priebus pay.





The plan, however, had several flaws. The most significant: Scaramucci didn't just lack evidence that Priebus was behind the leak--he lacked evidence that there had even been a leak in the first place.