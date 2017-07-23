JOBS WHITE-COLLAR PEOPLE WON'T DO:





Think you are too smart to be replaced by a robot in your job? Think again.





Experts are warning that skilled jobs will soon start disappearing because of the rise of artificial intelligence. [...]





The prices of robots and computers are falling, making them even more attractive to employers. Costs have declined by 27% over the past decade and are expected to drop by another 22% in the next decade, the Bank of America report stated.





And as robots become easier to use, with features like machine learning, and voice and facial recognition, they're becoming a more viable alternative in jobs where people deal with customers.





Countries that can adopt new technology early will get a big boost from lower labor costs and higher productivity.