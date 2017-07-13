July 13, 2017

JOBS WESTERNERS WON'T DO:

This Is How Robots Will Pick Off Apple Pickers (Jon Markman ,   6/28/17, Forbes)

It looks like a giant vacuum cleaner and it's set to disrupt the fruit-harvesting business.

Like most startups, Abundant Robotics saw a problem it thought could be solved with technology.

So the Hayward, Calif., company built a prototype, got funding from the likes of Alphabet, and started work.

The goal was to build a robot capable of picking apples as effectively as humans do. 

Posted by at July 13, 2017 8:40 AM

  

« "CHIEFEST OF ALL BASE-BALL": | Main | WHEN THEORY MEETS REALITY: »