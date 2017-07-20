IT'S WHAT VLAD HIRED HIM TO DO:

US President Donald Trump's persistent overtures toward Russia are placing him increasingly at odds with his national security and foreign policy advisers, who have long urged a more cautious approach to dealing with the foreign adversary. [...]





McMaster expressed his disapproval of Trump's course to foreign officials during the lead-up to his trip to Germany. The general specifically said he'd disagreed with Trump's decision to hold an Oval Office meeting in May with top Russian diplomats and with the president's general reluctance to speak out against Russian aggression in Europe, according to the three foreign officials.





McMaster and other national security aides also advised the president against holding an official bilateral meeting with Putin.





In a highly unusual move, McMaster did not attend the bilateral meeting with Putin. Only Trump, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and a translator made up the US side.





Meetings with such critical national security implications typically include a broader team, including the national security adviser and a regional specialist from the National Security Council -- in this case, the head of the Russia directorate, a position recently filled by Russia expert Fiona Hill.





Foreign and US officials said the Russians recommended that a note taker be present in the bare-bones official bilateral meeting. But Trump, who has repeatedly expressed concern over leaks, refused, instead relying on Tillerson to document the meeting. The session was scheduled for 30 minutes but stretched to more than two hours.



