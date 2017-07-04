IT'S NOT THAT THEY'RE RESERVED:

"Everyone smiles a lot here. It's so nice," the 35-year-old actress said of the difference between the two iconic cities. "They're very cool in France."





Portman, who is married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, said it took her a little while to adjust to Americans' sunny disposition after living in a city that was a bit more reserved.





"I didn't realize that I got used to it until I got here and I was so surprised when I would get in an elevator and someone would start a conversation," joked Portman, who has a 5-year-old son with Millepied. "Or someone would smile at my child. I'd be like, 'What a good person.' "