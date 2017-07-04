July 4, 2017
IT'S NOT THAT THEY'RE RESERVED:
Natalie Portman Just Moved Back to the U.S. from Paris - and She Can't Believe How Nice Everyone Is (Jodi Gugliemi, 8/26/16, People)
"Everyone smiles a lot here. It's so nice," the 35-year-old actress said of the difference between the two iconic cities. "They're very cool in France."Portman, who is married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, said it took her a little while to adjust to Americans' sunny disposition after living in a city that was a bit more reserved."I didn't realize that I got used to it until I got here and I was so surprised when I would get in an elevator and someone would start a conversation," joked Portman, who has a 5-year-old son with Millepied. "Or someone would smile at my child. I'd be like, 'What a good person.' "
