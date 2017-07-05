July 5, 2017
IT'S A PURITAN (PENCE) NATION:
It's Not Just Mike Pence. Americans Are Wary of Being Alone With the Opposite Sex. (Claire Cain Miller, JULY 1, 2017, NY Times)
Why would you ever except for illicit purposes?Many men and women are wary of a range of one-on-one situations, the poll found. Around a quarter think private work meetings with colleagues of the opposite sex are inappropriate. Nearly two-thirds say people should take extra caution around members of the opposite sex at work. A majority of women, and nearly half of men, say it's unacceptable to have dinner or drinks alone with someone of the opposite sex other than their spouse.
