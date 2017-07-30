IT'S A NICE DAY FOR A RED WEDDING:

Jeff Sessions: Trump has expressed his frustration with Sessions to aides and even the New York Times over the past couple weeks. Axios reported that Trump floated Rudy Giuliani as a possible replacement and has had calls with advisors asking what would happen if he fired Sessions.





Rex Tillerson: He's considering leaving the job of Secretary of State by the end of the year, two sources told CNN. And on Tuesday, Tillerson's spokeswoman announced that Tillerson was "taking a little time off."





H. R. McMaster: National Security Advisor McMaster's plans for Afghanistan have faced repeated opposition from the President as well as Secretary of State Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, according to Politico and Bloomberg. Because of this, Trump has reportedly begun losing faith in McMaster.





Robert Mueller: There's been speculation that if Trump replaces Sessions he'll go after Special Counsel Robert Muller next. Last week, Mike Allen reported Trump was advised not to fire Sessions from the Justice Department to "save the bullet" for Mueller.





Steve Bannon: Back in April, Mike Allen reported that Bannon might be on his way out. He was removed from the National Security council, and Politico reported that Bannon had to be convinced not to quit the administration. However, this seems to have blown over.