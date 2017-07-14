IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in June and retail sales fell for a second straight month, pointing to tame inflation that could diminish prospects of a third interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve this year. [...]





The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, edged up 0.1 percent in June, rising by the same margin for three straight months. The core CPI increased 1.7 percent year-on-year after a similar gain in May.





The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target and tracks a measure which is currently at 1.4 percent.