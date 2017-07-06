July 6, 2017
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
The Inflation Target Trap (Daniel Gros, 7/06/17, Project Syndicate)
Central banks have a problem: growth in much of the world is accelerating, but inflation has failed to take off. Of course, for most people, growth without inflation is the ideal combination. But central banks have set the goal of achieving an inflation rate of "below, but close to 2%," as the European Central Bank puts it. And, at this point, it is hard to see how that can be achieved.
0% is too high.
