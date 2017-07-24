July 24, 2017
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:
SCOTLAND SETS NEW WIND ENERGY RECORD (KATE WHEELING, 7/24/17, Pacific Standard)
In the first six months of 2017, Scotland set a new wind power record, solidifying the country's role as a leader in renewable energy. In June alone, the nation's wind turbines generated over one million megawatt hours of electricity--enough to power 118 percent of Scottish households.Over the last six months, wind energy has supplied 57 percent of the country's total energy needs, including electricity consumption from homes, businesses, and industry.
