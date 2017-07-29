IT'LL NEVER FLY:

Militaries around the world have eyed 3D printing as a cost and time-effective resource for future missions, whether it's printing up replacement parts for warplanes, grenade launchers, or meals for soldiers. Recently, the US Navy has partnered with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to develop a proof-of-concept submersible that was printed in under four weeks.





The idea of printing up weapons or vehicles is something out of science fiction, but this is something that the military could begin using in the next couple of years, if everything goes well. The 3D printed submersible was developed by a team from the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) and Carderock Division's Disruptive Technology Laboratory (DTL), and comes with the cumbersome name Optionally Manned Technology Demonstrator, which is based on is based on a submersible currently used by Navy SEALs.