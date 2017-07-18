July 18, 2017
IN A GAZEBO BY MOONLIGHT?:
Trump, Putin had second, undisclosed talk at G-20 (MAX GREENWOOD AND JORDAN FABIAN - 07/18/17, The Hill)
According to Tuesday reports, in their second conversation, Trump spoke with the Russian leader for roughly an hour, joined only by Putin's translator. The meeting had previously gone without mention by the administration. [...]That Trump was not joined in the conversation by his own translator is a breach of national security protocol, according to Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, though one that the president likely would not know about.
