IF HE CAN'T STAY AS FAR AWAY AS NIKKI...:

As part of navigating this volatile White House, look for Pence to spend even more time outside Washington, including an upcoming foreign trip.





"Changes for him are ones that also apply broadly to the White House," an adviser said. "Both of them need to go out and sell more. ... When they don't, they respond all day to handful of journalists and politicians out to kill them."





Traveling gives the V.P. physical and psychological distance from a West Wing where presidential aides privately speculate about a President Pence. The dilemma is similar to that facing every White House #2 who wants a political future -- but is more acute because of the swarm of investigations.





"He needs to chart an independent course, with more distance from Trump," says an ally of both leaders. "Not so much on issues -- they're well aligned on issues. He needs distance from the behavior and personal foibles -- polite distance."