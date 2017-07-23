HE'S NOT A REPUBLICAN:

The Republican president has a job approval rating around 40 percent. The GOP has an unfavorability rating around 56 percent. And Republicans trail Democrats by nine points in an average of "generic ballot" polls.





All of which makes it notable that the Republican National Committee is trouncing the Democratic National Committee when it comes to raising money, especially from small donors.





The numbers are striking. In June, the RNC raised $13.5 million to the DNC's $5.5 million.





For 2017 so far, the RNC has raised $75.4 million to the DNC's $38.2 million.