July 23, 2017
HE'S NOT A REPUBLICAN:
Why are Republicans trouncing Democrats in fundraising? (Byron York, Jul 22, 2017, Daily Examiner)
The Republican president has a job approval rating around 40 percent. The GOP has an unfavorability rating around 56 percent. And Republicans trail Democrats by nine points in an average of "generic ballot" polls.All of which makes it notable that the Republican National Committee is trouncing the Democratic National Committee when it comes to raising money, especially from small donors.The numbers are striking. In June, the RNC raised $13.5 million to the DNC's $5.5 million.For 2017 so far, the RNC has raised $75.4 million to the DNC's $38.2 million.
This is exactly the same as Republicans down ballot running so far ahead of him in November. By virtue of basically ignoring everything he espouses they've managed to distance the party even further from him. He's sui generis.
That's why he's so easily impeachable as well.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 23, 2017 9:16 AM