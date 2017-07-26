HE'LL NEVER GET PAST HER BEATING HIM BY SUCH A HUMILIATING MARGIN:

At this point I think it's fair to say that Donald Trump has gone beyond taunting and demonizing Hillary Clinton to a realm of outright obsession.





He's stalking her.





He can't stop tweeting about her. Can't stop muttering about her. On Monday he addressed tens of thousands of boy scouts at their Jamboree, and who should pop up in his disjointed thoughts and disheveled words? Clinton. He dinged her, yet again, for having ignored voters in Michigan, which he won.





The Jamboree, mind you, was in West Virginia.





And it brought together dewy-eyed adolescents, not dyspeptic acolytes of the Heritage Foundation. Most cared more about -- I don't know -- camping gear, crafts projects and merit badges than whether the Democratic nominee should have made an additional stop in Grand Rapids and maybe scarfed down a funnel cake in Kalamazoo while she was at it.





But Trump doesn't meet his audiences on their terms. He uses each as a sounding board for his vanities, insecurities, delusions and fixations. Clinton factors mightily into all of these. She's his psychological dominatrix.