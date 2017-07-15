HE CONTAMINATES EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES:

"Jared Kusher was mostly a private citizen before going into government," [Aaron Keyak, a Democratic Jewish consultant and managing director at Bluelight Strategies] said. "We knew less about him."





Today, we know plenty.





We know, for instance, that he has been forced to re-file his federal application for security clearance three times, according to CBS, adding more than 100 names of foreign contacts.





We also know that, according to McClatchy, investigators are looking at the Trump campaign digital operation that Kushner ran, and whether it offered assistance to Russian operatives.





Kushner also attended the mysterious Trump Tower meeting last summer attended by Donald Trump Jr., former campaign chair Paul Manafort, a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer, and a Russian-American lobbyist who is a former Russian counterintelligence officer.





Aside from being targeted by the flurry of revelations, Kushner has adopted an increasingly aggressive stance against President Trump's perceived enemies. That puts more of a bullseye on him, analysts say.





According to Politico, he is pushing for a "a more robust effort from the [White House] communications team" in defense of the Trump Tower meeting. That follows on his succesful advocacy for the firing of former FBI director James Comey.





Meanwhile, according to the Wall Street Journal, a tiny startup funded by Kushner's brother was invited to a White House roundtable with some of the biggest tech companies in the world.