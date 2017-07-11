July 11, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Rebels say they downed Syrian warplane near ceasefire zone (AFP, July 11, 2017)
Rebel groups shot down a Syrian government warplane on Tuesday near a ceasefire zone in the country's south, the factions and a monitoring group said. [...]The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor confirmed that the rebel groups had hit the plane near a village on the administrative border between the provinces of Rural Damascus and Sweida.
