July 26, 2017
GOVERNING VS. POLITICS:
7 Senate Republicans Help Kill GOP's Obamacare Repeal Bill (Ed Kilgore, 7/26/17, New York)
As expected, the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, a.k.a. the "repeal without replacement" legislation that Congress enacted in 2015 knowing Barack Obama would veto it, was defeated on the Senate floor today. The margin of defeat was a bit wider than expected: 45 yeas and 55 nays, with seven Republicans voting against it.
