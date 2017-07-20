July 20, 2017
GOOD HELP IS HARD TO FIND:
Trump's Private Clubs In Florida Are Seeking Visas For Foreign Workers (Greg Allen, 7/20/17, NPR)
The Trump Organization is asking the federal government for special visas to hire scores of foreign workers for two of President Trump's private clubs in Florida -- the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.The requests for H-2B visas, posted on the Department of Labor website, are for 26 cooks, nearly 50 waiters and waitresses, plus housekeepers, a hostess and a bartender. The jobs range in pay from just under $12 to less than $14 an hour. Mar-a-Lago and the Jupiter club have relied on foreign workers in past years for staffing during their peak seasons, which run October through May.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 20, 2017 7:48 PM