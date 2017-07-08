GO DONALD!:

July 8, 2017
Trump promises May a post-Brexit free trade deal with UK 'very, very quickly' (Adam Bienkov, 7/08/17, Business Insider)
The success of his presidency is completely dependent on doing the opposite of what he "believes."Donald Trump has promised a post-Brexit free trade deal with Britain "very, very quickly" following his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit.Trump said the US and UK would work closely together to produce a new free trade deal."No country could possibly be closer than our countries," he said.
