FUN WHILE IT LASTED:

Donald Trump eked his way into the White House last fall on the strength of 78,000 votes in three states. He lost the popular vote by about two percentage points, earning the support of just under 46 percent of voters who cast a ballot.





Since Nov. 8, polling has consistently shown that an even smaller percentage of the country thinks the president is doing a good job. The most recent weekly approval rating average from Gallup, for example, has Trump at 39 percent approval -- seven percentage points lower than the support he got at the ballot box.





On Monday, Gallup offered a more detailed set of data. Using interviews conducted over Trump's first six months in office -- during which his approval slipped slightly nationally -- Gallup determined the average approval in each of the 50 states.





In 17 states Trump's approval rating was at or above 50 percent. In 31 states, more people disapproved of his job performance than approved. [...]





If Trump were to win only states where he had at least 50 percent approval in the first six months of this year, he'd end up with 99 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the presidency. (As we've seen so often before, not many people live in the big states Trump won in 2016.)