July 8, 2017
FRED IS DEAD; SOMEONE HAS TO BAIL DONALD OUT:
Resigning ethics director says Trump businesses appear to profit from presidency (JOSH DELK - 07/06/17, The Hill)
Walter Shaub, the leader of the federal government's ethics office who announced his resignation on Thursday, suggested that Trump-brand businesses are benefiting from Donald Trump's presidency.When asked during a CBS News interview on Thursday whether Trump's businesses were benefiting from his time in office, Shaub said he "can't be sure.""I can't know what their intention is. I know that the effect is that there is an appearance that the businesses are profiting from his occupying the presidency. And appearance matters as much as reality," Shaub said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 8, 2017 8:19 AM