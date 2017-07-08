FRED IS DEAD; SOMEONE HAS TO BAIL DONALD OUT:

Walter Shaub, the leader of the federal government's ethics office who announced his resignation on Thursday, suggested that Trump-brand businesses are benefiting from Donald Trump's presidency.





When asked during a CBS News interview on Thursday whether Trump's businesses were benefiting from his time in office, Shaub said he "can't be sure."





"I can't know what their intention is. I know that the effect is that there is an appearance that the businesses are profiting from his occupying the presidency. And appearance matters as much as reality," Shaub said.