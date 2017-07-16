FOR THE rIGHT, NATIVISM JUSTIFIES ALL:





For autocrats, angry denial is the first phase of responding to accurate charges against them. "No! Never! A complete fabrication!"





As evidence accumulates, this shifts to feigning ignorance and claiming misunderstanding, along with attempts to distract by slandering the accusers, blaming others for similar sins and discrediting the concept of knowable truth. "I didn't know it was wrong! The media is out to get me! Others have done worse! Who knows what really happened?"





When even this proves insufficient, it's time for the final step, confession. Not the kind that is said to be good for the soul, but the aggressive, defiant boasting of someone who is sure that they won't be punished in this life or the next for the crime they denied for so long. "I did it, but so what? There's nothing wrong with it! What are you going to do about it?"





After many months of denials, lies and distractions in an effort to dismiss the mounting evidence that the Trump campaign knowingly worked with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, the Trump train is approaching the final station. What else is left after it was revealed last week that Donald Trump Jr. eagerly took a meeting on June 9, 2016, to receive supposedly damaging material about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government?





Last week, as the New York Times prepared to publish an exposé on the meeting, Trump Jr. released excerpts of an email chain in a bizarre effort to claim transparency. It was as if a robber was caught red-handed in the jewelry store, surrounded by police, and then asked for leniency for turning himself in.





Among other things, the emails showed that top Trump aides Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner also participated in the meeting and knew about its scurrilous content in advance. Instead of refusing the meeting or contacting the FBI, they went ahead with it. It's almost as if such an arrangement did not come as a surprise.





As usual, when news from the Trump-Russia front looks bad, it soon turns out to be even worse. [...]





The pundits of Fox News either defend Trump's latest outrages or, since many are indefensible, simply ignore them in favor of running more attacks on Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton -- neither of whom, it should be pointed out, is the President of the United States.