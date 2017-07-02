July 2, 2017
FILTHY CAPITALIST PIGS:
REPORT: Bernie Sanders's Wife Tried To Kick A Bunch Of DISABLED PEOPLE Out Of Their Group Home (Eric Owens, 07/01/2017, Daily Caller)
The wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted to evict 16 disabled residents from a group home facility when, as president of now-defunct Burlington College, she was trying to negotiate the multimillion-dollar acquisition of 33 acres of prime real estate and a building owned by the local Roman Catholic Diocese.
July 2, 2017