FEAR ITSELF:





Projections that the Obama administration's signature health-care legislation would drive workers out of the labor force have proved wrong, according to a new paper by researchers at Stanford University. [...]





[S]everal years into the ACA's implementation, the CBO's expectations have not been borne out, the researchers found.





While the paper noted a "substantial" increase in those who gained health insurance, "our findings indicate that the average labor supply effects of the [Affordable Care Act] were close to zero."





The paper's findings "weakens one of the arguments against the ACA," that it was a job killer, Mr. Duggan said in an interview. Based on the evidence, the law "doesn't look like it hurts the economy." [...]