EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES TURNS TO DROSS:





A nonprofit group formed to boost President Trump's agenda has emerged badly bruised from its first major political battle, raising questions about the organization's effectiveness moving forward. [...]





Since it was established earlier this year, America First Policies has sought to fill a void as the administration's external muscle, aggressively promoting the president's agenda and pressuring lawmakers to back it. But the group, like the administration it is designed to promote, has taken some time to find its footing.