July 6, 2017
EVERYONE PREFERS THE HERITAGE PLAN:
GOP senators criticize health bill in town halls (Sam Baker, 7/06/17, Axios)
Rank-and-file Republicans are continuing to distance themselves from their party's unpopular health-care bill as the July 4 recess nears its end.Sen. John Hoeven told constituents he ""doesn't support the bill as it stands," but believes the Senate will get to something better, according to the Bismarck Tribune.Sen. Jerry Moran, facing a crowd with a lot of health-care questions, also reiterated his opposition to the most recent Senate bill, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Moran said he wants a more bipartisan process and to preserve protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
One reason the GOP health bill is a mess: No one thought Trump would win (Paul Kane July 6, 2017, Washington Post)
Sen. Patrick J. Toomey offered a simple, remarkable explanation this week for why Republicans have struggled so mightily to find a way to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
"Look, I didn't expect Donald Trump to win, I think most of my colleagues didn't, so we didn't expect to be in this situation," the Pennsylvania Republican said Wednesday night during a meeting with voters hosted by four ABC affiliates across his state.
Repealing Obamacare was just red meat for the rubes.
MORE:
A GOP stunt backfires, and accidentally reveals a truth Republicans want hidden (Greg Sargent, July 5, 2017, Washington Post)
The Indiana Republican Party posed a question to Facebook on Monday: "What's your Obamacare horror story? Let us know."The responses were unexpected."My sister finally has access to affordable quality care and treatment for her diabetes.""My father's small business was able to insure its employees for the first time ever. #thanksObama""Love Obamacare!""The only horror in the story is that Republicans might take it away."...By 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Indiana GOP's post collected more than 1,500 comments, the vast majority in support of Obamacare.As David Nather points out, this reveals that the energy in this battle right now is on the side of those who want to save the Affordable Care Act.
