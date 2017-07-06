EVERYONE PREFERS THE HERITAGE PLAN:

Rank-and-file Republicans are continuing to distance themselves from their party's unpopular health-care bill as the July 4 recess nears its end.





Sen. John Hoeven told constituents he ""doesn't support the bill as it stands," but believes the Senate will get to something better, according to the Bismarck Tribune.





Sen. Jerry Moran, facing a crowd with a lot of health-care questions, also reiterated his opposition to the most recent Senate bill, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Moran said he wants a more bipartisan process and to preserve protections for people with pre-existing conditions.



