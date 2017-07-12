ET TU, POST?:

Yes, upon being informed in June 2016 he might soon be in receipt of information from the Russian government damaging to Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. responded with the words, "I love it."





He didn't call the FBI to say he had evidence the Russian government was seeking to interfere with the presidential election of 2016. No, he said, "I love it" -- and set up a meeting with the shady Russian lawyer who, he was told, might share dirt with him.





He didn't steer the Trump campaign away to shield it from the stain of a potentially scandalous encounter with an operative working for Vladimir Putin. No, Trump Jr. brought the campaign's chairman, Paul Manafort, and his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, into the meeting.