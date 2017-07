EMOTION, NOT THOUGHT:





Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price suggested this morning that the Trump administration wants any Affordable Care Act repeal bill that can pass the Senate.





No one cares if the bill does anything. They just want to pretend to have opposed Obamacare. So why not vote to rename it Reagancare?



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2017 1:47 PM

