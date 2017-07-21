July 21, 2017
EMINENCE GREASED:
Steve Bannon's disappearing act : Once dubbed 'The Great Manipulator,' Trump's senior adviser steps back in bid to save his job. (ELIANA JOHNSON and ANNIE KARNI 07/21/2017, Politico)
Steve Bannon has largely disappeared from the White House's most sensitive policy debates -- a dramatic about-face for an operative once characterized as the most powerful man in Washington.Bannon, chastened by internal rivalries and by President Donald Trump's growing suspicion that he is looking out for his own interests, is in a self-imposed exile, having chosen to step back from Trump's inner circle for the sake of self-preservation, according to several White House advisers who spoke to POLITICO on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering a colleague.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 21, 2017 9:02 AM