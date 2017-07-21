EMINENCE GREASED:

Steve Bannon has largely disappeared from the White House's most sensitive policy debates -- a dramatic about-face for an operative once characterized as the most powerful man in Washington.





Bannon, chastened by internal rivalries and by President Donald Trump's growing suspicion that he is looking out for his own interests, is in a self-imposed exile, having chosen to step back from Trump's inner circle for the sake of self-preservation, according to several White House advisers who spoke to POLITICO on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering a colleague.